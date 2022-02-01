TikTok Can't Stop Talking About This Chick-Fil-A Claw

Restaurants have found some ingenious ways to incorporate technology into their businesses over the years. According to Business Tech, some eateries started providing diners with tablets to order from rather than menus, while other businesses have found unique ways to send food to diners' tables via automated rail systems.

While Chick-fil-A might not have a robotic delivery system attached to every table and booth, one particular location features an impressive contraption that has caught the attention of one TikToker. The platform user, @edgarspam, noticed a rail-based food delivery system at his local Chick-fil-A and documented the device for everyone on social media to see. In the video, an employee attaches a bag of food to a claw-like contraption that is a part of a very long automatic rail. Once secured, the claw takes the bag offscreen through the restaurant's ceiling. The post provoked a discussion among users who reacted with wonder and awe over the claw. However, not all users were amazed, as one posted with an eye roll emoji "Let's act like MCDS hasn't been doing this since the 90s."