Here's When Babybel's Plant-Based Cheese Is Coming To The US

Brands have been promoting vegan cheese for some time now, and while this is great news for the plant-based community, taste and texture do matter. There are many options that meet the standards of the taste testers at Women's Health, who report that products like Tofutti's Better Than Ricotta and Good Food's Plant-Based Queso-Style Dip are among the best-tasting available vegan cheeses.

Wired, on the other hand, reports that some plant-based cheese falls flat due to the lack of a certain protein found in cow's milk that scientists have a hard time replicating. Despite some challenges, vegan cheese has become a popular and sought-after item, and Babybel has big plans to capitalize on it.

According to a press release obtained by Mashed, the dairy brand is launching a plant-based cheese in the U.S. this March. The new product features bite-sized morsels of vegan cheese encased in Babybel's signature wax exterior, although rather than the usual red casing the plant-based cheese features a green one.