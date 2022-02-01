Crypto Fans Will Love This Burger King News

The rivalry between McDonald's and Burger King strikes again, but this time in cryptocurrency? In a response to a recent post shared by McDonald's on Twitter, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus unknowingly spurred an internet movement to get the popular fast food chain on crypto. Shortly after this occurred, Elon Musk joined in on the fun, saying that he would purchase a Happy Meal if McDonald's accepted his favorite digital currency as payment. This prompted McDonald's to offer yet another post, asking if the tech mogul's company, Tesla, would accept its own version of cryptocurrency, Grimacecoin.

Unlike other popular chains, such as Starbucks and Subway, McDonald's appears to be reluctant to move towards taking cryptocurrency. As NOWPayments explained, both Starbucks and Subway have accepted the new form of payment, typically by way of gateways, with a Subway location in Moscow awarding customers who pay in Bitcoin with a 10% discount. But where does Burger King stand amid it all?