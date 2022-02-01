Reddit Is Loving This Colorful Lineup From A Dunkin' In Austria

As a company providing coffee, donuts, and other snacks, Dunkin' has definitely stood out among its contemporaries in the market. The chain can be found in more than 30 countries outside America, including China, Bulgaria, and The Bahamas.

The company, which claims to cater to over five million customers across the world each day, goes all the way back to 1950 when Dunkin' founder Bill Rosenburg launched the first store in Quincy, Massachusetts. The chain has a dedicated fan following — a Refinery29 piece about "fast food's friendliest fandom" points to the theory that there's immense nostalgia attached to Dunkin' for customers who also value the brand's affordable prices. Susan Fournier, the dean at Boston University's Questrom School of Business, told Refinery29 that she believes Dunkin's "authenticity is perfect for those who are not pretentious."

This enthusiasm for Dunkin' extends across the world, as evidenced by the Reddit users admiring a colorful collection of donuts from Dunkin' in Austria.