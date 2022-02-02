The Latest 'Resident' At Martha Stewart's House Has Some Fans Concerned

Celebrity chef Martha Stewart is not without company at her luxurious New York homes in Bedford and The Hamptons. According to Business Insider, she spent much of her 2020 quarantine with her staff members, including her driver, gardener, and housekeeper, at her sprawling farm estate.

Of course, Stewart also has plenty of pets to keep her company. Per her website, she is an animal lover and has long looked after many dogs, cats, canaries, chinchillas, cows, peacocks, geese, pigeons, donkeys, and more (it's an exhaustive list). She once told Today, "Even though I live far out of the city, I go home at night because my pets are there. I really care about them, I really take very good care of them, and they take care of me, too." Stewart also revealed that she's used to wild animals, like raccoons, visiting her farm at night. Recently, however, she took to Instagram to share details of a more rare animal sighting, prompting some of her fans to leave concerned comments on the post.