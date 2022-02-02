Why Chocolate Might Be The Only Valentine's Day Gift That Won't Cost You More This Year

It's February, which means we're building up to Valentine's Day, which means buying treats and goodies for that special someone. So, predictions about how well companies will do thanks to the corporate holiday have been raining in. Valentine's sainthood aside, some higher power seems to have smiled upon the business interests for this year's occasion.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has released the results of a survey which suggest that this year, American spending for the holiday is likely to reach $23.9 billion, a big jump from 2021's $21.8 billion. This will be the second highest ever revenues recorded for the holiday, down from 2020, which saw U.S. consumers hit by Cupid's arrow spend a total of $27.4 billion.

Dining out and jewelry are expected to contribute to 2022's soaring revenues moreso than last year, when pandemic-related factors likely kept more romantics celebrating at home. But even though some wine-and-diners are ready to step out, that doesn't mean it won't cost them a pretty penny. This year, the average person is expected to spend $175.41 on gifts, an $11.35 rise from 2021. That figure is undoubtedly impacted by the overall increase in the price of consumer goods across the board.

But somehow, chocolate, that good old Valentine's Day standby, has remained unaffected for now.