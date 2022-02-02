The Viral Domino's TikTok That Allegedly Got An Employee Fired

A Domino's employee was recently served a piping-hot pink slip thanks to their whistleblower posts that went viral on TikTok. Under the username @DominosDiscriminates, the TikToker's first post featured an image, presumably of two managers, at a Las Vegas Domino's location holding gaming controllers and looking at a video game, along with the caption, "@dominos Fired me for photos like this."

The comments section quickly got heated, with many TikTok users siding with the managers of the pizza chain and saying that they were probably on a break. One user said, "wow how you going to take a picture of people enjoying some down time. glad they cut the negativity," to which @DominosDiscriminates replied, "They were literally cussing up a storm while customers waited for orders. But go off kid lol." Others accused the TikToker of "snitching."

In response to the criticism, @DominosDiscriminates created another post, this time with a video showing the managers gaming while other employees worked in the kitchen. "For those who keep insisting in the comments that the two in the photo were playing video games were doing it on a 'break' or it 'must be slow.' Yeah, sorry that narrative doesn't work! Here they are again while orders are nearly two hours late." Evidently, TikTok isn't too hot on cold pizza, as many of the comments on this post shifted in opinion.