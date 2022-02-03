The Unique Way HAGS Plans To Reinvent Fine Dining In NYC

Restaurants witnessed big changes during the pandemic as lockdowns were announced and people had to quarantine in their homes, opting for home delivery from their favorite eateries instead. For a New York-based couple, Telly Justice and Camille Lindsley, the pandemic was an eye-opener: Both of them lost their gigs in the food industry and spent time reflecting on what was wrong with the local dining scene (via Eater).

Lindsley revealed that she realized that "horrible things are said to me and to other people all the time. Sexual harassment and assault are just rampant in this industry, and racism and homophobia are rampant as well." Meanwhile, her partner faced resistance several years ago after coming out as trans but never gave up, cooking fiercely. Justice admitted, "I wanted to be the best cook in those kitchens. And I never stopped being angry."

The couple's collective experiences motivated them to work on HAGS, an inclusive dining space that aims to reinvent fine dining in New York City. On its official website, the restaurant is described as a "tiny, intimate restaurant in NYC by queer people for all people" that will offer decadent food options. It adds that the eatery will "serve radical luxury, unapologetic joy, community, and optimistic change."

