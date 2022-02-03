Aldi Shoppers Are Psyched To Grab Its Returning Large Plants

As you peruse the aisles of your local grocery store, you may notice that you can find a solid selection of plants for sale. If you do decide to splurge and grab some of these finds for yourself, you should keep an eye out for a few factors. According to Cafe Mom, grocery stores typically carry some great deals on plants, and if you know your local growing zone, you can pick up a plant that won't quit on you. Homes.com also recommends that you pick up a plant or three from your local grocery store, as these shops typically provide buyers with a wide selection of flora to choose from.

If that can't get you pumped to pick up a new house plant, a trip to Aldi might just do the trick. Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds recently discovered a ton of new large plants for sale at their local Aldi and had to post the find on social media. They captioned the post with text reading, "Large plants are back at ALDI for $12.99! Make sure to dig through all of the pots because there were a few varieties I had not seen at ALDI before. How many will you be buying? I think I have bought 8 of the large ones and still have 5 alive!" This major find has stirred up a ton of excitement, and shoppers couldn't wait to chime in with their takes on these plants.