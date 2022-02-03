Aldi Shoppers Are Psyched To Grab Its Returning Large Plants
As you peruse the aisles of your local grocery store, you may notice that you can find a solid selection of plants for sale. If you do decide to splurge and grab some of these finds for yourself, you should keep an eye out for a few factors. According to Cafe Mom, grocery stores typically carry some great deals on plants, and if you know your local growing zone, you can pick up a plant that won't quit on you. Homes.com also recommends that you pick up a plant or three from your local grocery store, as these shops typically provide buyers with a wide selection of flora to choose from.
If that can't get you pumped to pick up a new house plant, a trip to Aldi might just do the trick. Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds recently discovered a ton of new large plants for sale at their local Aldi and had to post the find on social media. They captioned the post with text reading, "Large plants are back at ALDI for $12.99! Make sure to dig through all of the pots because there were a few varieties I had not seen at ALDI before. How many will you be buying? I think I have bought 8 of the large ones and still have 5 alive!" This major find has stirred up a ton of excitement, and shoppers couldn't wait to chime in with their takes on these plants.
An Aldi essential for anyone with a green thumb
Fans flooded the Instagram post and couldn't hold their thoughts back. Excited replies ranged from, "Yessss going there ASAP," all the way to, "RUNNING to my [Aldi] on my lunch break for these babies." Others chimed in with gems like, "Happy big plant day! I bought two (so far)! But I have 8 of these big plants total," and, "Maybe it's time to make a stop at Aldi." Others had a less-than-wholesome time with their plant experience. One user said, "Not even getting my hopes up. My Aldi always has plants that died a week ago haha." Another failed to find the plants at their location, replying with, "They don't have at my local ALDI."
If you count yourself as an Aldi fan, plant lover, or just want to spruce up your kitchen, yard, or house with some new decorations, you can't go wrong with these massive Aldi plants. Just make sure you grab a big pot to hold these monstrosities, as one follower found out the hard way — "Where are y'all getting your vases? These need big ones!!!"