Starbucks' South Korean Lunar New Year Menu Has Fans Jealous
Starbucks has truly mastered the art of creating dazzling drinks. While most people have their traditional favorite order at the popular café chain, patrons that visit international locations can expect to find some unique local flavors on the menu, too. According to Delish, anyone that visits a spot in Indonesia or Singapore can pick up an Orange Honeycomb Crunch Frappuccino that consists of a regular creme Frappuccino as the base combined with orange sauce, orange honeycomb candy, and a citrus drizzle. Meanwhile, Vietnamese-based Starbucks sell Dolce Mistos, a drink that layers dolce syrup, super strong French Roast coffee, and ice.
While these creations sound delicious, they don't hold a candle to what South Korean Starbucks have in store for Lunar New Year. As Spoon University reports, the chain has pulled out all the stops with food and beverage items to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. In particular, the tempting Tiger Babka stands as one of the most notable inclusions on the menu. This pastry, designed to replicate the stripes of a tiger's mane, features a babka dessert with chocolate layers and a caramel filling. South Korean locations also plan to add a tiramisu tart, black sesame cream cake, and a classic B.L.T. sandwich to round out the food offerings for this special time, with the Year of The Tiger officially commencing February 1. While these goodies can satiate anyone with a sweet tooth, the new drinks are creating quite a buzz — and for more than just the caffeine.
Drinks made to honor the Year of the Tiger
According to Spoon University, South Korean Starbucks locations have a slew of new drinks in store to honor Lunar New Year. The beverage selection opens with the punchy New Year Citrus Tea, as well as a Lavender Beige Oat Latte that comes topped with a sprinkle of lavender petals, and a Dolce Black Milk Tea. These items might not contain the in-your-face flash of other drink items across the world but they do help ring in the holiday with something special that replicates the feeling of a bright and fresh start.
As well, other Starbucks locations across Asia will celebrate Lunar New Year with something different to offer. At some locations, you can also find tiger-themed mugs, per Let's Eat Cake. But don't fret if you can't get across the world any time soon — there's always online ordering for collectible merch, and U.S. locations also have a few seasonal items to enjoy like the Cinnamon Dolce Latte and Honey Citrus Mint Tea. While you're sipping on them, you can create some new resolutions, too — like maybe finally taking that trip you've long dreamed of and finally getting to try the international Starbucks flair you keep reading about at Mashed.