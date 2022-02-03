Starbucks' South Korean Lunar New Year Menu Has Fans Jealous

Starbucks has truly mastered the art of creating dazzling drinks. While most people have their traditional favorite order at the popular café chain, patrons that visit international locations can expect to find some unique local flavors on the menu, too. According to Delish, anyone that visits a spot in Indonesia or Singapore can pick up an Orange Honeycomb Crunch Frappuccino that consists of a regular creme Frappuccino as the base combined with orange sauce, orange honeycomb candy, and a citrus drizzle. Meanwhile, Vietnamese-based Starbucks sell Dolce Mistos, a drink that layers dolce syrup, super strong French Roast coffee, and ice.

While these creations sound delicious, they don't hold a candle to what South Korean Starbucks have in store for Lunar New Year. As Spoon University reports, the chain has pulled out all the stops with food and beverage items to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. In particular, the tempting Tiger Babka stands as one of the most notable inclusions on the menu. This pastry, designed to replicate the stripes of a tiger's mane, features a babka dessert with chocolate layers and a caramel filling. South Korean locations also plan to add a tiramisu tart, black sesame cream cake, and a classic B.L.T. sandwich to round out the food offerings for this special time, with the Year of The Tiger officially commencing February 1. While these goodies can satiate anyone with a sweet tooth, the new drinks are creating quite a buzz — and for more than just the caffeine.