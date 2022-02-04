Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing Interview Tips On Reddit

While fast food jobs may sometimes get a bad rap for their long hours and low pay, Chick-fil-A seems to be a fairly good place to work for those seeking a position in the restaurant industry. The chain has an almost four-star rating on Indeed, with many employees saying the job was fast-paced but fun and that it was an overall good experience. The company also offers benefits like college scholarship opportunities and discounts on tuition, as well as guaranteed Sundays off — a rarity for many positions in the restaurant industry (via Chick-fil-A).

So it's no wonder that people looking for a new job might hope to land a position at Chick-fil-A, as was the case with one job-seeker on Reddit. User u/steelydan20 cleared the first hurdle of the job search by managing to land an interview at their local Chick-fil-A. They then took to the social media site Reddit to ask for help nailing the job interview, posting, "Scheduled for my first interview in any job ever this Wednesday. What should I expect to be asked from a Chick-fil-a employer and how do I prepare?" Quite a few current and former Chick-fil-A employees were happy to share their knowledge about the interview process with the potential new employee in the comments section.