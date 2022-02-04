Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing Interview Tips On Reddit
While fast food jobs may sometimes get a bad rap for their long hours and low pay, Chick-fil-A seems to be a fairly good place to work for those seeking a position in the restaurant industry. The chain has an almost four-star rating on Indeed, with many employees saying the job was fast-paced but fun and that it was an overall good experience. The company also offers benefits like college scholarship opportunities and discounts on tuition, as well as guaranteed Sundays off — a rarity for many positions in the restaurant industry (via Chick-fil-A).
So it's no wonder that people looking for a new job might hope to land a position at Chick-fil-A, as was the case with one job-seeker on Reddit. User u/steelydan20 cleared the first hurdle of the job search by managing to land an interview at their local Chick-fil-A. They then took to the social media site Reddit to ask for help nailing the job interview, posting, "Scheduled for my first interview in any job ever this Wednesday. What should I expect to be asked from a Chick-fil-a employer and how do I prepare?" Quite a few current and former Chick-fil-A employees were happy to share their knowledge about the interview process with the potential new employee in the comments section.
Many Chick-fil-A employees shared common interview questions
Redditors who appeared to know what it's really like to work at Chick-Fil-A were happy to answer the question. One knowledgeable user who said they conducted interviews for their Chick-fil-A location replied to the Reddit post, "The first things I ask are about availability ... 15-20 hours a week is around the minimum availability we'd hire." Others chimed in with common interview questions that the OP should be prepared to answer. "Expect to recount a time you had a coach/leader/etc above you that left an impression on you. Strengths/weaknesses. More questions about people who have influenced you," advised one Redditor, while another said they were asked, "What does second-mile service mean to you?" They were also asked their "strength/weaknesses, who [they] are as a person, what hobbies [they] have, why [they] want to work for CFA."
Many of these suggestions were great tips for anyone who might be interviewing for any type of job, at Chick-fil-A or elsewhere. One user suggested arranging a mock interview to help prepare, which is popular advice for any career. Mock interviews are a great way to practice answering tough interview questions, build up confidence, and also receive feedback on performance before meeting with anyone from the company (via American National University). So while going for a job interview is always a bit stressful, these tips and advice hopefully helped the original poster go into their meeting feeling prepared, confident, and ready to land the job.