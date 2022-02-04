The Surprising Way Meghan Markle Enjoys Making Her Chicken
Before she was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she was Meghan Markle, actress and lifestyle blogger on her own site, The Tig, where she featured photographs of her travels, interviews with celebrities like Serena Williams, as well as recipes of dishes she made and enjoyed. And while the site was shut down in 2017 and shortly before her marriage to Britain's Prince Harry, there have been rumblings that she might be making moves to bring the site back to life, thanks to a recent report by The Mail on Sunday that Meghan's lawyers had trademarked "The Tig" name (via Bustle).
Whether or not she decides to revive the website, nothing ever really dies or disappears on the internet. We know that Markle fans go back to archived versions of The Tig from time to time, and one recipe that's been brought back to life by Express involves a dish she used to enjoy making for Sunday supper: the Filipino chicken adobo.
Two ingredients in Meghan Markle's chicken adobo stand out
In her entry on what is effectively the Philippines' national dish, Markle writes, "Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast, or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted," (via Express).
She adds, "I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It's so easy — combine garlic, soy, vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock-Pot."
Meghan Markle's version of the dish calls for an array of aromatics including onion and garlic — both reported no-nos in her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth's book because they can cause bad breath. The dish also calls for vinegar, soy sauce, garlic powder, black pepper, and a bay leaf (via Insider). "I have a beautiful Le Creuset that could also do the trick, but the Sunday supper 'Americana' of it all calls for a Crock-Pot. Set it and forget it and serve with brown rice and salad," says Markle.