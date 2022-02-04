The Surprising Way Meghan Markle Enjoys Making Her Chicken

Before she was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she was Meghan Markle, actress and lifestyle blogger on her own site, The Tig, where she featured photographs of her travels, interviews with celebrities like Serena Williams, as well as recipes of dishes she made and enjoyed. And while the site was shut down in 2017 and shortly before her marriage to Britain's Prince Harry, there have been rumblings that she might be making moves to bring the site back to life, thanks to a recent report by The Mail on Sunday that Meghan's lawyers had trademarked "The Tig" name (via Bustle).

Whether or not she decides to revive the website, nothing ever really dies or disappears on the internet. We know that Markle fans go back to archived versions of The Tig from time to time, and one recipe that's been brought back to life by Express involves a dish she used to enjoy making for Sunday supper: the Filipino chicken adobo.