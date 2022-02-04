Aldi Fans Are Jealous Of This Location's Milk Prices

While Aldi is known for its affordable prices on groceries, there are savings and then there are savings that seem so low, you might even think they've made a mistake marking the item. This seemed to be the case with one Aldi shopper, who recently posted a picture of a gallon of milk selling for just $1.35 per gallon to the r/aldi subreddit. "A couple weeks ago there was a discussion about Milk prices at Aldi. I had mentioned that the prices near me floated around $1.35. Some people were flabbergasted so I wanted to post some proof," the poster explained in the comments.

Unfortunately, it appears milk prices are not uniform across all Aldi stores. Milk prices are set according to local markets, so many other Aldi shoppers could hardly believe their eyes when they saw the low milk price, even with the proof right in front of them. The original poster, who was a Georgia resident, simply lucked out with a location that priced their milk over two dollars lower than average, while other Aldi shoppers in other parts of the country are paying a much higher price.