Fans Can't Decide Whether They Prefer Trader Joe's Joe-Joes Or Oreos

When it came right down to it, most of the commenters on Reddit made their decision just based on the straightforward flavor of the traditional chocolate variety. Those who preferred Oreos weren't shy about expressing it. "Joe joes taste like trash and I'm not picky when it comes to sweets," one Reddit user replied. "Joe joes taste stale seconds after you open them," agreed another user. However, Joe-Joes also had some strong defenders. "Yes Joe-Joe's are so good! Love the pumpkin ones in fall," one fan replied. "Joe joes use real cream filling and you can see the speckles of vanilla in it. Oreos uses that fake stuff," u/DesSeekingChupacabra wrote.

One cookie fan was so dedicated to answering this question, they even conducted a taste test experiment with their friends. "First I had them rank the cream. Then the cookie. Then the whole thing. Oreo ranked last and jojos ranked first for each of the individual components (cream and cookie). But when it came to the whole cookie, the rankings completely flipped. Oreos were first, Jojos last," u/dewdrop_world explained. But while fellow cookie fans can definitely appreciate all the effort that has been put into answering this question once and for all, it seems unlikely they will ever reach a consensus. So perhaps, the best way to answer this question is with another question: Why not have both?