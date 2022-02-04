Claire Holt Shares Her Favorite Ways To Eat Nutella - Exclusive

If you'd love the chance to really tempt your sweet tooth, the perfect place to do so would have to be at the hub for all things hazelnut cocoa spread. Just this week, actress Claire Holt got to do just that. "I went to the Nutella Café in Chicago, which was a childhood dream," she told us during an exclusive interview.

With World Nutella Day quickly approaching on February 5, this star of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" is partnering with the brand and has created some of her favorite recipes to celebrate at home with her family. And her vacay at the Nutella Café proved to be a pretty great place for her to get even further inspired. "I got to try the Nutella crepes, the Nutella banana bread, fruit dipped in Nutella," she said. "I mean, they were all delicious." There are hundreds of other satisfying ways to eat this popular hazelnut spread, so we asked Holt to share just a few of her favorites with us.