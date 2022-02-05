Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Sweet Baby Throwback

Chef Marcus Samuelsson must be in the Valentine spirit because he's making it rain hearts across social media with a new sweet throwback. An image he posted on Instagram features epic cuteness, showing Samuelsson with his wife Maya Haile and then-newborn baby Zion from a People magazine feature — of course Samuelsson and Haile just welcomed new baby girl Grace Ethiopia, which gave the chef pause to look back at the early days with his son, too. He captioned the post, "#TBT to the when Zion was born! He was so tiny and now he's a proud big brother. We've all fallen deeply in love with sweet baby Grace, but there's been something really special about watching Zion with her."

Zion was born on July 19, 2016 (via People), but he isn't a baby any longer. Sharing in the interview at that time, Samuelsson said, "My greatest wish for our son Zion is for him to first of all, of course [be] healthy, but also to be able to explore and really evolve into a curious individual that is fully living and wants to dive into many fields and not be excited just about today — but also tomorrow."

Instagram, of course, is just as enamored with this lovely photo the second time around. As one fan shared, "Congratulations! Beautiful family." Not to be outdone, Twitter seems to agree as one person said, "OMG is this one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen! Beautiful family! God bless you!"