Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Sweet Baby Throwback
Chef Marcus Samuelsson must be in the Valentine spirit because he's making it rain hearts across social media with a new sweet throwback. An image he posted on Instagram features epic cuteness, showing Samuelsson with his wife Maya Haile and then-newborn baby Zion from a People magazine feature — of course Samuelsson and Haile just welcomed new baby girl Grace Ethiopia, which gave the chef pause to look back at the early days with his son, too. He captioned the post, "#TBT to the when Zion was born! He was so tiny and now he's a proud big brother. We've all fallen deeply in love with sweet baby Grace, but there's been something really special about watching Zion with her."
Zion was born on July 19, 2016 (via People), but he isn't a baby any longer. Sharing in the interview at that time, Samuelsson said, "My greatest wish for our son Zion is for him to first of all, of course [be] healthy, but also to be able to explore and really evolve into a curious individual that is fully living and wants to dive into many fields and not be excited just about today — but also tomorrow."
Instagram, of course, is just as enamored with this lovely photo the second time around. As one fan shared, "Congratulations! Beautiful family." Not to be outdone, Twitter seems to agree as one person said, "OMG is this one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen! Beautiful family! God bless you!"
The Samuelssons are blessed with Zion and Grace
This throwback comes shortly after the family's latest big reveal, sharing just a mere five days earlier the news of the arrival of new daughter Grace Ethiopia, with the proud papa captioning pics of the newborn and mother, "She's here! Welcome to the world, Grace Ethiopia. Mommy @mayahaile, big brother Zion, and Daddy are so excited you've joined our family" (via Instagram). Clearly, the baby love is just flowing all around in the Samuelsson family.
While the family is obviously settling in with their latest joyful arrival, we can gain a little insight into just how much love is flowing right now, based on the pregnancy announcement the couple shared in anticipation of becoming a family of four. Posted by mama Maya on Instagram in December 2021, she said, "We are very excited to share that Zion is going to be a big brother! We will be welcoming a baby girl in the new year and naming her Grace Ethiopia. Our fellow Ethiopians have experienced such a difficult year, so it means a lot to us to honor and celebrate our country of origin through the birth of our daughter. We are sending our joy and light to you and our community." More heart emojis now please!