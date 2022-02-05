Why Restaurants May Still Struggle To Find Employees In 2022

One of the key findings in the National Restaurant Association's report on the state of the restaurant industry in 2022 is that a majority of restaurant operators surveyed expect the "labor shortage" to extend into at least 2023. This is despite another key finding that estimates the workforce in the industry to grow by 400,000 jobs.

A more concrete detail is that 70% of these restaurants claim to be short staffed (per CNN). Furthermore, 50% believe recruiting and retaining workers will be one the major challenges of the year. These numbers are about the same as those relayed by QSR in June, and the continued flight of workers from the food service industry is probably due to the same reasons: Namely, as NPR reported, they perceive themselves as poorly paid workers in an exploitative industry who were forced to face a volatile public during a global pandemic.

As George Chen, the owner of San Francisco's China Live, put it to Eater: "A lot of these folks are probably going, 'Do I really want to do [this work that exposes me to people]? ... This virus has killed over 4 million people worldwide.' And that kind of psyche is probably going to linger." So one reason the shortage will continue is that people have chosen not to work in that area. One way this could be mitigated is to provide employment that addresses these concerns.