Domino's Is Being Slammed For This Alleged Lunch Break Policy

Fast food chains across the board have felt the brunt of their employees' backlash over poor working conditions. Back in March 2021, employees from Chipotle, McDonald's, and more gathered together to protest their situation, per ABC. Chipotle felt some particular pressure, as they dealt with a lawsuit filed by New York City over inconsistent shifts for workers, while McDonald's saw employee walk out in droves. Workers demanded hazard pay or safer conditions, heightening tensions further.

Domino's has now attracted a ton of negative attention due to a form that has made the rounds on Twitter. The account @f***youiquit recently posted a photo of an employee waiver. If they signed, workers waived their right a 30-minute food break for every eight hours of work and a 10 minute break "for every 3.5 hours of continuous work." The photo came with the caption, "Under absolutely no circumstances should anyone ever sign anything even remotely similar to this," and followers shared their own takes on this Domino's policy.

A follower jumped in with, "Our manager would CLOCK US OUT, if there was no pizza to deliver. We would stand around inside the store, cleaning or folding boxes until there was a pizza to deliver and we would clock back in," while another chimed in, saying, "I was a manager here in my early twenties. First a shift manager & then a store manager. I would have quit before i did anything like this or passed out a form like that. WTF. They abuse their management staff too. No one is safe. They love to pay salary for a 60 hr a week job."