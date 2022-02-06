El Chavito Fruit Snacks Recalled Due To Potential Lead Contamination

People familiar with the California-born brand El Chavito might have also tried some of its various Mexican-style candies and fruit snacks. However, anyone who has recently purchased El Chavito's Saladitos Dried Salted Plums or Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili should give their packages a second glance as they have been recalled. Per an announcement shared with the FDA, the recall is due to possible lead contamination. The impacted packages of Saladitos Dried Salted Plums weigh 1.7 ounces. Their UPC codes are 859470006049 and 850013297221. All batches and best-by dates are subject to the recall. The same goes for the Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili, which has a UPC code of 859470006070. No other El Chavito product has been named.

Stores are removing the products from their shelves, and customers are encouraged to either dispose of the plums themselves or seek a refund from the store. Concerned customers can also contact the company at info@chavitomexcandy.com. Thus far, there haven't been any reported illnesses associated with the recall. However, If you have eaten any of these salted plums already or are worried that someone else might have, you should reach out to a medical professional.