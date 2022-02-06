CELSIUS' Fruity New Energy Drink Is Only Available At These 2 Stores

If you're in the market for an energy drink that's free of high fructose corn syrup, sugar, aspartame, and artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, then CELSIUS may be for you. The brand already has a variety of lines, including HEAT, BCAA, and CELSIUS-ON-THE-GO, per its website, but it doesn't look like they are stopping there.

CELSIUS has dropped a new flavor, Sparkling Mango Passionfruit, and it was announced in a press release issued on January 28 that the drink will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway. During a special promotion to celebrate the drink's debut, 7-Eleven is giving away a free can of the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS to anyone who places an order through the 7NOW delivery app through February 6.

If you discovered this too late for the free CELSIUS deal, don't worry, 7-Eleven is also using its exclusive partnership with CELSIUS to sell two cans for $4.25 through February 22. John Fieldly, President and CEO of Celsius explains, "Just like 7-Eleven, we are passionate about innovation and this great tasting Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS is on-trend and we believe will not only expand our portfolio line-up but continues to appeal to a broader base of energy drink consumers seeking functional energy."