CELSIUS' Fruity New Energy Drink Is Only Available At These 2 Stores
If you're in the market for an energy drink that's free of high fructose corn syrup, sugar, aspartame, and artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, then CELSIUS may be for you. The brand already has a variety of lines, including HEAT, BCAA, and CELSIUS-ON-THE-GO, per its website, but it doesn't look like they are stopping there.
CELSIUS has dropped a new flavor, Sparkling Mango Passionfruit, and it was announced in a press release issued on January 28 that the drink will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway. During a special promotion to celebrate the drink's debut, 7-Eleven is giving away a free can of the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS to anyone who places an order through the 7NOW delivery app through February 6.
If you discovered this too late for the free CELSIUS deal, don't worry, 7-Eleven is also using its exclusive partnership with CELSIUS to sell two cans for $4.25 through February 22. John Fieldly, President and CEO of Celsius explains, "Just like 7-Eleven, we are passionate about innovation and this great tasting Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS is on-trend and we believe will not only expand our portfolio line-up but continues to appeal to a broader base of energy drink consumers seeking functional energy."
A partnership that makes sense
The partnership with CELSIUS makes sense for 7-Eleven, as The Motley Fool reports that, while the energy drinks shares dropped in early January, the previous quarter reported sales numbers of breaking records as CELSIUS becomes the trendy alternative to Red Bull. Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising, states in the announcement that "Our customers are currently obsessed with CELSIUS, and they're always looking to try the latest and greatest flavor."
When you look at the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit flavor on the CELSIUS website it displays health buzzwords like "ginger root" and "green tea extract" proudly. The nutrition facts state that one can will supply your body with 1000% of the daily recommended intake for Biotin, as well as 250% for vitamin B12.
Still, energy drinks have gotten a bad rap and so we have to wonder, is CELSIUS a healthier option to the alternatives? Shanon Whittingham, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, told Yoga Journal that she gives the drink a moderated pass, stating "For everyday people, I would say if they want to have this from time to time, in moderation, OK." For athletes who work out constantly, she would recommend it as long as they don't have high blood pressure or anxiety.