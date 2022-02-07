$11.7 Million Gold Cube Gets Replaced By Big Velveeta Box

When Fintan Quill went out for a jog, he wanted his path to take him past the large gold cube that had been set in Central Park on February 2. However, by the time he arrived, the cube had disappeared, and in its place stood a massive Velveeta box. Quill summarized his feelings to Patch as "Disappointed." The box was 1,400 times larger than your usual container of Velveeta, measuring 8 feet long. "LIQUID GOLD CUBE > SOLID GOLD CUBE," Velveeta tweeted in their characteristic use of all caps.

The gold cube was made by the German artist Niclas Castello, who might have wanted the publicity for his newly launched cryptocurrency called Castello Coin. "The cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme," Lisa Kandlhofer, a gallerist, told Artnet. It can also be seen as a 410-pound mound of gold which was worth $1,788 per ounce. It wasn't for sale and was only displayed in Central Park for that day. It doesn't appear that the massive Velveeta box is being used to highlight any sort of "cheese coin" cryptocurrency, even if the idea of a gargantuan box of not-exactly-cheese might come off as cryptic in a more general sense.