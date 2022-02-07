Taco Bell Just Added 2 New Crispy Tacos To Its Menu

Taco Bell has been working on several releases this year to give its fans will something new to look forward to. For example, according to The Street, the fast food chain recently declared that it intends to add the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. Fans were rather pleased with this update, and one Redditor commented, "Ohhhh man my mouth watered," while another taco enthusiast wrote, "Wow, this is an incredibly fast turnaround from Doritos flavor to Doritos taco flavor," before adding a hopeful note, "Now if only they could bring back all the scrapped flavors."

Days after that announcement, the company has stated that it's adding another two new crispy tacos to its roster (via Chewboom). The catch? These two will only be available for a limited time. The influx of new options may excite anyone who was disappointed when the brand decided to let go of menu items like the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco among others in July 2020. Taco Bell attributed the changes to an effort "to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience" for customers as well as Taco Bell employees (via Delish). Now, it seems like Taco Bell is increasingly focusing on offering more options to its customers.