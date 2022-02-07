Taco Bell Just Added 2 New Crispy Tacos To Its Menu
Taco Bell has been working on several releases this year to give its fans will something new to look forward to. For example, according to The Street, the fast food chain recently declared that it intends to add the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. Fans were rather pleased with this update, and one Redditor commented, "Ohhhh man my mouth watered," while another taco enthusiast wrote, "Wow, this is an incredibly fast turnaround from Doritos flavor to Doritos taco flavor," before adding a hopeful note, "Now if only they could bring back all the scrapped flavors."
Days after that announcement, the company has stated that it's adding another two new crispy tacos to its roster (via Chewboom). The catch? These two will only be available for a limited time. The influx of new options may excite anyone who was disappointed when the brand decided to let go of menu items like the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco among others in July 2020. Taco Bell attributed the changes to an effort "to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience" for customers as well as Taco Bell employees (via Delish). Now, it seems like Taco Bell is increasingly focusing on offering more options to its customers.
The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco options
As reported by Chewboom, Taco Bell has added two items to its menu for a limited period: the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch. The first item is made with chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and chipotle sauce. The second has the same list of ingredients with avocado ranch sauce instead of chipotle.
Customers can purchase one of the two tacos for $2.39 or choose a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe Box for a bigger meal that includes a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with either of the two sauce options, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme with beef, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium-sized soft drink for $6.99 (prices may change at different locations).
According to Hypebeast, Taco Bell experimented with the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco last year that included seasoned beef instead of chicken coupled with a three-cheese blend, shredded cheese, lettuce, melted nacho cheese sauce, low-fat sour cream, and tomatoes. Customers could also choose to order a vegetarian version with black beans. The item was a hit among Taco Bell fans on Reddit who even speculated when the chain would discontinue The Cantina Taco.