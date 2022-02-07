Padma Lakshmi Shared An Emotional Tribute After A Relative's Death

Rajilakshmi Krishnamurti contributed significantly to her community in India, as Lakshmi shared on Twitter. She "started the first Montessori school in Tanjavur and was a teacher for 20 years," Lakshmi said. Her grandmother also worked at a hospital, "helped set up at an orphanage," and gave medical attention to children living in slums. That was all while she wrangled up countless dinners for her family on a two-burner stove and taught Lakshmi "how to temper spices" and about the value of hard work.

The former model also reminded followers that they might remember her grandmother's face and story from Lakshmi's work, such as the cover of her "Tomatoes for Neela" cookbook. Lakshmi also mentioned Krishnamurti in the following passage from "Love, Loss, and What We Ate: A Memoir:" "I always thought that what Rajima did with those cast-off peels was a metaphor for how she dealt with her arranged marriage. She transformed those peels, with palm sugar for sweetness and tamarind for tang, into something precious" (via Good Reads). Lakshmi admired her grandmother for her "great palate and sense of cooking," she once shared with Northern California Public Media, and loved watching her in the kitchen. The Bravo host summed up her Twitter tribute simply with, "I love you Jima, na poittu varren," which translates to something like, "I'll see you again."