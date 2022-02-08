The Sad Reason This 1,200-Year-Old British Pub Is Saying Goodbye

It saw the dawn of the reign of Edward the Confessor and the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II. It survived wars, the Crusades, and numerous waves of varying epidemics and illnesses that killed thousands, including the Black Death (via Historic UK). But even the might of history was no match for COVID-19 and the devastation it wrought over Britain's food and beverage landscape. Three years after the pandemic began, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, which opened in AD793, was forced to close its doors (via BBC).

The legendary pub's landlord, Christo Tofalli, used a 21st century way to spread the news of the institution's demise. In a Facebook message dated February 4, he wrote, "Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going. However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future."

Tofalli goes on to say that the toll COVID-19 took on the pub left them "unable to meet our financial obligations" which caused massive stress for the employees and the pub itself. With a humble, yet sad finish, he shares his heartbreak but also his gratitude for those he has met along the way, and for the chance to be part of something historic.