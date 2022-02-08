The Disturbing Reason A Wendy's Employee's Leg Was Broken

On February 4, the Cincinnati Police Department shared security footage on Facebook with the hopes of finding two suspects from an assault at a local Wendy's. The video shows two women walking behind the Wendy's customer counter, with one throwing a spray bottle at an employee's face, and then both women assaulting that same worker. The police are asking for anyone who has information on this incident to please contact them and stated "We will not tolerate this type of violence."

Text in the video explains that the suspects came inside from the Wendy's drive-thru because they were upset with how the worker had handed over their food. Newsweek reports that the assaulted Wendy's employee suffered a fractured leg and torn ligament from the attack.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first assault on a fast food employee to occur, and certainly not the worst. In January, Fox News reported an incident in which a teenage worker had been shot because a man's request for extra barbecue sauce was denied.