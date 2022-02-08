Study Reveals How Climate Change Could Impact Avocado Farming

New research conducted by Zurich University and reported by Food Dive shows that climate change may fundamentally impact the way avocados are grown. The study, which projects the agricultural future of these fruits, found that by the year 2050, avocado production will look vastly different than how it looks today.

Climate change is touching nearly every aspect of the Earth, so it's not surprising avocados are feeling the effect. Still, it begs the question: How? And maybe more importantly: is there anything to be done about it?

Demand for avocado has only grown in the past few years. Beloved for both its delicious taste and nutritional benefits, dishes like avocado toast and BLATs have ushered in a new era for the round green fruit. Avocado's anti-inflammatory properties (via VeryWell Health), among other benefits, are part of the reason market advisory and intelligence firm Mordor Intelligence predicted demand for the fruit would have a 6% annual compounded growth rate until 2026.

So, does the increased popularity of avocados have something to do with their impact on the environment? Not quite.