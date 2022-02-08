TikToker Accuses Target Of Increasing Wine Prices During Black History Month

Recently, the TikToker @thempmalloy uploaded a video of himself at Target. In it, he is baffled by the price for bottles of Black Girl Magic wine. The issue is that Target placed a sale sign claiming it was now worth $22.99 per bottle. This is notable in at least two respects: The offer happened during Black History Month, and Black Girl Magic wine is made by McBride Sisters, which according to the brand's website, is "the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States."

Was this video about to praise an example of corporate-facing social justice? No! Malloy lifts the sale sign to reveal the wine's regular price of $18.99. Ler that sink in. As one might imagine, TikTok was quite unimpressed. "Price gouging for Black history month," one viewer commented. Many suggested purchasing the wine from other stores.

Others argued that Target will price match if confronted with the fact that other stores are undercutting the "sale" price. However, as one viewer noted, this misses the point of the video: "Y'all keep saying price match but that's not the issue. It's not really on sale and they have a sign that says it is." "Exactly!!" Mallow responded. At least one user saw the sale as a cynical ploy, writing, "It's the pandering that just frustrates me. I would prefer it if these companies would stop. They didn't care before. They just want our money." This isn't the only time in recent weeks that Target has come under fire on TikTok.