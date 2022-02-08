The Bizarre Reason Cincinnati Bengals Fans Are Shotgunning Chili

Anyone who needs to drink a canned beverage as fast as possible can't go wrong by shotgunning it. According to Vine Pair, anyone who wants to shotgun a canned drink has to hold the container sideways, stab a hole at the bottom, turn the can upright after putting your mouth on the hole, and then drink as fast as you can. It can be fun to race a friend when drinking a soda or beer, seeing who can gulp the drink the most quickly at a football tailgate.

While many people may associate shotgunning with beer-drinking, Cincinnati Bengals fans have taken this art form to the next level. City Beat reports that sports fans have traded their cans of beer for cans of Skyline Chili. The trend has truly taken off and users across the internet have begun showing love for their team by posting videos on Twitter of them downing cans of the chili, while another thread saw fans doing chili shots instead. According to Food & Wine, some fans just simply crack open the top of the can and down the product like it was a drink. All of these antics have begged one simple question — why?