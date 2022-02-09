Truly Is Willing To Pay For Your Valentine's Day First Date. Here's Why

They say fortune favors the brave, and this year, Truly Hard Seltzer is also hoping to heap some favor onto fans who are feeling courageous with their love life. The hard seltzer brand has just announced they will be footing the bill for anyone willing to step out of their comfort zone and ask their crush out on a first date for the most romantic of all days: Valentine's Day. Although most people probably would shy away from scheduling a first date on a holiday that's typically reserved for couples, it turns out that many people don't think it would be weird to go on a first date on the love-filled day.

According to a 2019 survey of more than 6,600 respondents, conducted by the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, 54% said they would have no problem going out with someone for the first time on February 14th (via Mirror). In fact, a Cosmopolitan poll also showed that more than half of men polled would respond positively if they were asked out on a first date on Valentine's Day, so there's certainly no need to let old-fashioned gender roles hold anyone back from making the first move! And to help people muster up the courage to ask out their special someone this year, Truly is giving that extra push by offering 100 lucky winners a pile of cash to cover whatever fun activities they may have planned for that first meetup.