Planters' Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Is Dividing Twitter

People love to argue over things, and nut brand Planters is capitalizing on that truth via its 2022 Super Bowl ad. While Planters debuted Baby Nut at the Super Bowl in 2020, this brand-new commercial instead features two human stars: beloved comedic actors Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. More importantly, it begs the burning question: Do you eat mixed nuts one at a time or mixed together by the handful? It's a far cry from "mask or no mask," to be sure, but it still seems worthy of a conversation or two.

The commercial, which has been released prior to Super Bowl Sunday on YouTube, as seems to be the norm these days, shows Jeong and McHale sitting at a bar noshing on a can of Planters Deluxe Mixed Nuts, according to a press release. As far as their eating styles, it seems that Jeong is a one-at-a-time kind of guy, whereas McHale favors the all-in approach. After good-naturedly arguing over the topic, the pair posts on social media for outside input. Mayhem quickly ensues, with bar patrons fighting animatedly about the proper way to eat nuts. Naturally, Mr. Peanut himself had to get in on the action — and the Twitterverse obviously had something to say about it.