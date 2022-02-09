Buddy Valastro's Valentine's Day Cookie Is Turning Heads

Buddy Valastro may be the Cake Boss, but that doesn't mean he can't whip up a cookie from time to time. In a recent Instagram post, the Carlo's Bakery owner shared a video of himself making a special Valentine's Day cookie with a hand-piped frosting rose, and his followers' reactions were basically the heart-eyes emoji in word form. "Teaching the team how to create our new Rose Cookies we launched just for Valentine's Day 2022," the pastry chef wrote in the caption.

It's not really news to say that Valastro is a talented dessert decorator, as evidenced by the (according to us) seven best "Cake Boss" cakes, ranging from a Transformers-inspired creation to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Still, viewers of his recent video seem to be entranced by the baker's piping skills as he shows his staff how to create the perfect blooming red rose on a sugar cookie with green sprinkles.