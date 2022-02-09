Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Try Its Returning Shortbread Yogurt Cookies

You've heard of yogurt-covered pretzels, but have you ever tried a yogurt-frosted cookie? Trader Joe's has just restocked its take on the treat, named Pinks & Whites, leading up to Valentine's Day, per Instagrammer @traderjoeslist. The fan account shared a picture of the flower-shaped, yogurt-coated, sprinkle-covered shortbread cookies, calling them "a classic favorite that satisfies the cookie craving." They added, "These adorable cookies were a favorite of mine growing up! Will you be revisiting these colorful cookies?"

Based on excited comments from fans, many people certainly will — especially those with kids. "THANK GOODNESS. My 3 year olds favorite! Every week I get threenager judged when I don't bring them home on grocery day," one user said. Another chimed in, "Love these! I have a couple of boxes ready to go for our preschoolers (& teachers) for our Valentine's Day party. They are the perfect size for little hands & appetites!"