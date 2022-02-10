Little Caesars' Newest Dessert Is All About Twix

Little Caesars' has developed some unique takes on dessert over the years. According to Fast Food Menu Prices, the brand has sold premade cookie dough that buyers could break off and bake at home, Pizza Cones that came loaded in Apple cheesecake and S'mores flavors, and cinnamon bread with frosting. The chain plans to break some new ground with their latest creation, which puts a new spin on Twix.

Chewboom reports that the pizza chain now plans to sell a limited-edition Cookie Dough Brownie that features pieces of Twix cookie bars. The item comes sold in a long package for $3.89 that holds four pieces of the dessert. These sweet twists on brownies also feature a signature Cookie Dough Frosting on top and the advertised Twix cookie pieces sprinkled throughout. Diners can now get their hands on this item, and one online reviewer has spotted the sweet find at their local Little Caesars location in Southern California.