Brach's New Jelly Bean Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Cupcake

Brach's isn't just known for its candy corn. The company produces a wide range of chocolates and candies, including a classic: jelly beans. And according to an Instagram post by the popular account @candyhunting, the brand will soon be releasing its latest bean-shaped offering just in time for Easter.

The sweet, round, and chewy confections known as jelly beans have managed to strike a chord among candy enthusiasts for centuries. The sweet is said to have been developed in the 1800's, when an American candy maker added their own spin on the Middle Eastern treat Turkish Delight. By the 1930s, The Spruce Eats notes that jelly beans started making an appearance around Easter every year, perhaps because they look a bit like tiny, brightly-hued eggs.

Well, as Taste of Home points out, Brach's latest flavor for the festive season pays tribute to a colorful classic that has been used in desserts for years.