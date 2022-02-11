Instagram Is Salivating Over Wolfgang Puck's Simple Bread Snack

Wolfgang Puck has come to be associated with a variety of signature dishes over the years. According to Food & Wine, this top chef has turned heads with his carrot and broccoli rabe terrine, potato pancakes served with caviar, and a dill creme fraiche, and even luxurious hot dogs covered with bacon and filled with cheese. While these decadent offerings could easily win over almost any diner, Puck also lent his skills to the creation of garlic toasts topped with goat cheese.

In a recent Instagram video, the chef showed off another way to transform bread into a luxurious snack. The chef scoops butter using the end of a baguette and then sprinkles salt and pepper over the creation. He then states that a bit of cheese on top would also make it perfect before digging in alongside a glass of red wine. This stripped-down snack struck a chord with followers and fans of the chef couldn't wait to share their hungry opinions on the bread-and-butter combo.