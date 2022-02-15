Aldi Fans Are Loving These Spicy Pepper Pastes

If you are a home chef, you're probably always looking for creative ways to add a little extra zing to your homemade recipes, and Aldi has something that may just kick your flavor up a notch. Aldi's Stonemill pepper pastes are hot and spicy, and they work similarly to dry spices. They can be mixed into recipes, added to marinades, or used as a topping or condiment in a variety of meals from scrambled eggs to tacos, and everything in between.

These pastes are a hit with Aldi shoppers and have been generating a bit of buzz online, with at least one excited shopper posting about them to the r/Aldi subreddit. "Picked these up at Aldi the other day. Anyone tried them yet?" read the caption of the posted photo of the Carolina Reaper and Yellow Habanero flavors.

Quite a few shoppers offered up positive reviews of these flavorful pepper pastes, but many warned that they add a pretty strong kick of heat to recipes. One user warned "just use a drop until you figure out what your comfort zone is," and yet another exclaimed "Too hot for me! But I bet they are good if you like things real spicy."