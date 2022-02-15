Alliant Wants To Pay For Your Avocado Toast And Iced Coffee

Who doesn't want free brunch? Alliant Credit Union will actually treat you to your favorite savory meal if you're one of the first 1,500 eligible applicants to open a checking and savings account between Feb. 15 and March 4. The financial services company, which is headquartered in Chicago, is incentivizing young people to invest in their future.

According to a press release, Alliant is willing to help young investors because it is familiar with the weak interest rates that banks offer this pool of users. According to Yahoo!, only 16% of millennials are considered "financially literate," symbolizing insufficient education on the subject in schools. This finding, which was from a report just under 2 years ago, indicates how low financial literacy rates contribute to the high rate of student loans.

Alliant, one of the 10 largest credit unions in the country that serves over 620,000 people, is pushing for young people to save through its $200 Avocado Toast & Iced Coffee card incentive.