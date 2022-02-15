Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Spicy Buffalo Cheddar Cheese
When you feel bored of the standard types of cheese, it doesn't hurt to expand your horizons and search for some new styles. Anyone who wants to add some extra flair to their cheese board can't go wrong by experimenting with halloumi, burrata, piave, or Roquefort, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. While these unique choices add something extra, sometimes, you crave a cheese with a bit more of a kick. Luckily, Trader Joe's has you in mind and just released a product that has tempted more than one customer.
Instagrammer @traderjoesnew spotted a brand new spicy Buffalo cheddar wedge during their latest shopping expedition and had to post the find to social media. They captioned the score with, "NEW Spicy buffalo Cheddar with jalapeño and habanero peppers. Just in time for Super Bowl $7.99/lb Habanero peppers are one of the most spiciest peppers so I know this one will be super spicy!!! I'm excited to try this on a burger, nachos, on a cheeseboard. Many of you suggested mac and cheese. Yuumm. The bacon cheddar is also back!!" The find immediately attracted a ton of attention and followers couldn't wait to comment.
Hot takes on Trader Joe's spicy cheese
Fans loved this new take on Cheddar. The post received excited replies ranging between, "I picked one up and omg so so good," and "Perfect for a Super Bowl cheese board." Others stepped in and replied with gems like, "Omg I need all of these!" and "Ooooo habanero too?!"
On the other end of Instagram, @traderjoesafficionado spotted the same cheese and posted the find. Their picture attracted an equal amount of attention, including replies like, "Not a buffalo sauce fan but I do love a spicy cheddar. hoping this one is good," and, "Oh yes. Bring it"
While Trader Joe's has helped whip shoppers into a frenzy over this find, they weren't the first to think of this style of cheese. Dietz & Watson has a similar version of this dairy product that features bits of habanero, jalapeno, and cayenne pepper. Cabot even sells a take on this cheese that features Buffalo wing sauce mixed into the Cheddar. Either way, this product has excited more than one fan who has searched high and low for a cheese with a kick, and it has proven particularly popular across Instagram.