Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Spicy Buffalo Cheddar Cheese

When you feel bored of the standard types of cheese, it doesn't hurt to expand your horizons and search for some new styles. Anyone who wants to add some extra flair to their cheese board can't go wrong by experimenting with halloumi, burrata, piave, or Roquefort, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. While these unique choices add something extra, sometimes, you crave a cheese with a bit more of a kick. Luckily, Trader Joe's has you in mind and just released a product that has tempted more than one customer.

Instagrammer @traderjoesnew spotted a brand new spicy Buffalo cheddar wedge during their latest shopping expedition and had to post the find to social media. They captioned the score with, "NEW Spicy buffalo Cheddar with jalapeño and habanero peppers. Just in time for Super Bowl $7.99/lb Habanero peppers are one of the most spiciest peppers so I know this one will be super spicy!!! I'm excited to try this on a burger, nachos, on a cheeseboard. Many of you suggested mac and cheese. Yuumm. The bacon cheddar is also back!!" The find immediately attracted a ton of attention and followers couldn't wait to comment.