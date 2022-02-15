Sandra Lee Found Love Again And Instagram Is Swooning

Chef, TV personality, and author Sandra Lee chose to be vulnerable after she separated from her ex-boyfriend, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo. Per The New York Times, they parted ways in September 2019 but were still in touch in April 2020, and Lee said at the time, "He's still my guy. Neither one of us, well, as far as I know, has had a date."

The chef also said that she was on good terms with Cuomo's kids and referred to them as "family." She clearly expressed how important Cuomo was to her when she told The New York Times, "We share a home, we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die." A few months later, in December 2020, Lee vacated the home that was a huge part of her life when she was with Cuomo. The chef was gutted and posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house, and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home."

Sandra Lee's fans know that things had been rough for her post-breakup. But now things have started looking up for the actor: She posted a series of mushy pictures of her boyfriend, actor Ben Youcef, on Valentine's Day and wrote a heartfelt caption on Instagram.