Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

Walmart has nearly 1.6 million employees, so their repeal of the mask mandate could potentially have a large impact on public health in areas where they have busy stores. Just last week, the CDC director noted that many areas of the country are still experiencing "high and substantial transmission," and they recommend masking in those areas when in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status (per Washington Post).

President Joe Biden also recently chimed in on moves to repeal mask mandates at the state level, saying "I've committed that I would follow the science...and I think it's probably premature."

On the Walmart subreddit, workers were split on the new rules. One noted that since the store can't force someone to reveal if they're vaccinated or not, this could open the floor for unvaccinated employees to ditch their masks, too. Some worried that it would be a short-lived repeal if cases spike in the future, and others joked that they would still wear their mask so customers couldn't see their facial expressions.

Regardless, the new rules are in place at Walmart and Sam's Club, so that's why the next time you go shopping, you might see more unmasked employees than you're used to.