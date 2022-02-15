Study Reveals Americans' Favorite Store For Online Grocery Shopping

During the pandemic, many shoppers were forced to embrace the new normal, hunting for everyday essentials on retailers' websites instead of walking into brick-and-mortar stores. This was a new development for many consumers: according to a 2019 Gallup survey, 81% of shoppers had never explored online grocery shopping before but the situation changed drastically after the rise of COVID-19, with 79% of consumers switching to online shopping.

However, this is a highly polarizing topic and not everyone is convinced that online grocery shopping is ideal — per Rensselaer News, a study that was published earlier this month revealed that 90% of shoppers "who use online delivery services would likely revert back to their original way of shopping." The article was shared in a Reddit thread which prompted some people to explain why online grocery shopping beats the traditional method. A Redditor wrote, "As a parent with small kids, I will be sticking with grocery delivery. I can shop at night once the kids are in bed. Any short comings are still better than trying to shop with a 3-year-old in the cart." Another Redditor said that online shopping saves a lot of time — "at least and hour or 2 every week."

Consumers who prefer to shop online have several options to pick from but a study shows that they have a clear favorite among companies such as Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, and more (via Eat This, Not That).