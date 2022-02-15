Bob Evans Just Debuted A Sweet New Cold Brew Flavor
It feels like cold brew coffee, which is different from iced coffee, has popped up everywhere. This simple drink is made by steeping coarse coffee grounds in water for at least 12 hours. The concentrate is then strained, and the resulting beverage tastes very smooth and forgoes many of the bitter compounds that occasionally give straight black coffee an acrid taste, per Simply Recipes. This simple drink has made waves with coffee aficionados across the U.S. According to Statista, the market for cold brew coffee should considerably increase with each passing year, and by the time 2025 arrives, cold brew sales should exceed $944 million.
More and more restaurants have embraced this particular beverage. According to Nation's Restaurant News, popular restaurants like Denny's have joined cafe chains like Starbucks and Peet's in offering this drink. Now, another major chain plans to offer this item to customers everywhere with their own sweet spin.
Bob Evans' take on cold brew
Bob Evans now offers a Sweet Cream Cold Brew Coffee at stores nationwide, according to Chewboom. The drink features cold brew coffee "Hand-crafted in small batches," and comes topped with a sweet cream mixer. The restaurant doesn't expound on what is actually inside the sweet cream, but it notes that the drink has 70 calories (via Bob Evans). The Fast Food Post reports that each cold brew generally goes for $3.09, but prices might differ from restaurant to restaurant.
Trendhunter reports that the offering aims to target those who want to enjoy a fancier coffee experience at Bob Evans, and the drink's inclusion on menus taps into the growing interest in cold brew across America. The take on cold brew joins the restaurant's other elaborate coffee drinks, like the Caramel Mocha or the Sweet & Creamy Cappuccino. With this latest addition, Bob Evans now looks to further diversify their coffee menu and give consumers another caffeinated option when they need a pick-me-up.