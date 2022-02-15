Bob Evans Just Debuted A Sweet New Cold Brew Flavor

It feels like cold brew coffee, which is different from iced coffee, has popped up everywhere. This simple drink is made by steeping coarse coffee grounds in water for at least 12 hours. The concentrate is then strained, and the resulting beverage tastes very smooth and forgoes many of the bitter compounds that occasionally give straight black coffee an acrid taste, per Simply Recipes. This simple drink has made waves with coffee aficionados across the U.S. According to Statista, the market for cold brew coffee should considerably increase with each passing year, and by the time 2025 arrives, cold brew sales should exceed $944 million.

More and more restaurants have embraced this particular beverage. According to Nation's Restaurant News, popular restaurants like Denny's have joined cafe chains like Starbucks and Peet's in offering this drink. Now, another major chain plans to offer this item to customers everywhere with their own sweet spin.