Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Rachael Ray's Adorable Valentine

Followers couldn't wait to jump on Rachael Ray's Instagram post and start raining love down in the comments. Excited replies included takes like, "These pics are so YOU," and, "Happy Valentine's Day! Love the picture!" Others chimed in with, "Best couple ever!" and "Cuties!!!" while others chimed in, saying, "Such a sweet picture," and "Y'all are super sweet." One follower even noted, "That first pic is adorable and MUST be in a cute frame!!"

The couple has a lot to celebrate. According to People, the two personalities have leaned on each other for support over the course of the pandemic. They have overcome obstacles like the heartbreaking loss of their home and the death of their dog. The couple made it through and the appearance on social media melted hearts and showed the world the endurance of their love for one another. Ray has one secret when it comes to finding bliss with Cusimano. "We don't take it too much to heart when one person just has to vent or blow up," the chef said. "We're very good at being quiet also, with each other. We don't look for there to be constant chatter. And we're very good with giving each other space to work on our passions."