Why Aldi UK Is Letting Fans Try Its Wine For Free

If you have a refined palate and a nose for wine, then Aldi U.K. might be looking for you. The grocery chain just announced an opportunity for wine drinkers who want to help shape the selection of wines you can buy at Aldi — while also scoring free booze, according to the company's website. The company will recruit three sharp wine testers to sample and give feedback on the varietals it's considering for its stores, and they'll receive free bottles in exchange.

Delish reports that this new program was inspired by the Aldi Wine Club, which launched in the U.K. in the spring of 2019. For that endeavor, the chain selected 30 members to share reviews of the store's wines on social media in exchange for free bottles and professional wine tasting tips, per Elite Daily. Now, Aldi U.K. hopes to expand on this idea by offering a smaller group of customers the chance to have a more hands-on role in its wine-selection process.