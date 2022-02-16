Carl's Jr. And Hardee's Just Dropped Chili-Cheese Menu Items. Here's Where To Try Them

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are contemplating yet another expansion to their menu. At this point, they seem to be chucking food at their sandwiches to see what sticks. In this case, literally; their latest idea has a layer of chili slathered over its meat.

The new item being tested is called the Chili Cheese Star, as reported by QSR. Basically, it's a burger with cheese, onion rings, and mustard and is given extra oomph with a chili made from ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers, chilis, and spices. Then there is the Double Chili Cheese Star, which is the same concept but with two patties. The same chili can also be found dolloped on their Chili Cheese Fries. At Carl's Jr., the prices are $5.29, $6.49, and $2.79, respectively. Hardee's offers them at the slightly discounted price of $4.49, $5.49, and $2.49.

As exciting as that sounds, only a limited number of cities will be able to try the products during their trial run. People in Los Angeles and El Paso can go to Carl's Jr. for their chili burger needs, while Hardee's establishments will feature their product in Washington, D.C., the Pennsylvanian cities of Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Carolinian cities of Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville, and Anderson (via QSR).