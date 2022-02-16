Twitter Can't Stop Talking About The New White Castle Robots

Robots have started making an impression on the food industry. Per the BBC, several tech companies are working hard to design robot chefs that can prepare meals from start to finish in restaurants, as well as homes. It makes sense: Robots can save time and streamline the cooking process, making it easier for restaurants to cater to their customers' needs.

It helps that restaurant owners are willing to experiment. A French pizza company called Pazzi has robot chefs across all its outlets in France and Belgium (via BBC). It is the brainchild of two engineering students who worked on their very own "pizza-making robot" before launching their first restaurant in 2019. There are some obvious advantages here: Pazzi co-founder Philippe Goldman said that the robots ensure that the quality of the dishes is never compromised. He explained, "When the robot presses the dough, if it detects some holes in the dough, it's going to reject it, put it in the trash and make a new one."

Even fast-food companies are hopping onto the robot trend, and well-known brands such as Taco Bell, Domino's, and KFC have started using robots in different ways to appeal to their customers. According to an Engadget report, burger chain White Castle has plans to embrace the trend in a much bigger way this year.