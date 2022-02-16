Burger King Just Took This Iconic Burger Off The Discount Menu

Burger King's most notable sandwich is coming off of the discount menu. On February 15th, the burger chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc, announced it would be removing the Whopper from the discount menu. According to Yahoo News, Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil told Reuters the notable sandwich "had been on this core discount platform for too long."

The Whopper, made from a quarter pound of grilled beef, is nearly synonymous with the Burger King brand and has been a part of the company since 1957. As one of the first "oversized" hamburgers to hit the fast food market — it pre-dates the Big Mac by 11 years — its relevance is, in some ways, even bigger than just Burger King itself.

While the "iconic" sandwich isn't leaving the Burger King menu all together, it is being removed from the value menu. According to Eat This, Not That, the change was announced during the company's fourth-quarter earning call. Here is everything you need to know about the announcement.