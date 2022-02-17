The Milkshake Order Mistake Chick-Fil-A Employees Wish You Would Stop Making

As a well-known fast food chain, Chick-fil-A takes pride in offering "creamy milkshakes" to its patrons and claims that its shakes are "hand-spun the old-fashioned way each time." Some of the milkshake flavors offered by Chick-fil-A include Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and more.

According to QSR Magazine, the brand added hand-spun milkshakes to its menu back in May 2006 based on feedback from customers. Woody Faulk, Vice President, Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A said at the time, "Nearly 70 percent of the customers we interviewed said they wanted the opportunity to enjoy milkshakes at Chick-fil-A ... they expected nothing less than the highest quality product from Chick-fil-A, which meant using the finest ingredients and for the shake to be hand-spun."

Milkshakes continue to be in demand at Chick-fil-A and the company tries to include seasonal offerings such as the peach milkshake — a Spoon University article describes it as an "icy peach pie" and adds that it's prepared using "real chunks of peach." On the flip side, it can be challenging to serve milkshakes at Chick-fil-A and self-proclaimed staff members at the restaurant have a simple request for their customers (via Reddit).