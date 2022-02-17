The Milkshake Order Mistake Chick-Fil-A Employees Wish You Would Stop Making
As a well-known fast food chain, Chick-fil-A takes pride in offering "creamy milkshakes" to its patrons and claims that its shakes are "hand-spun the old-fashioned way each time." Some of the milkshake flavors offered by Chick-fil-A include Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and more.
According to QSR Magazine, the brand added hand-spun milkshakes to its menu back in May 2006 based on feedback from customers. Woody Faulk, Vice President, Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A said at the time, "Nearly 70 percent of the customers we interviewed said they wanted the opportunity to enjoy milkshakes at Chick-fil-A ... they expected nothing less than the highest quality product from Chick-fil-A, which meant using the finest ingredients and for the shake to be hand-spun."
Milkshakes continue to be in demand at Chick-fil-A and the company tries to include seasonal offerings such as the peach milkshake — a Spoon University article describes it as an "icy peach pie" and adds that it's prepared using "real chunks of peach." On the flip side, it can be challenging to serve milkshakes at Chick-fil-A and self-proclaimed staff members at the restaurant have a simple request for their customers (via Reddit).
It's a fairly common mistake
An exasperated Reddit user simple declared in a post in the r/ChickFilAWorkers subreddit, "I've stopped correcting people when they ask for a large milkshake." This turned out to be a relatable statement for many others who chimed in with responses such as "It's all fun and games until they come to the window and get pissed at that person instead ... and then I have to say, 'no ma'am we only have one size.'"
There were some hilarious comments too: a couple of Reddit users said that they've been asked to serve Happy Meals and McDonald's food items which is odd considering the fact that they're only available at ... well, McDonald's. Chick-fil-A employees are definitely tired as illustrated by someone who wrote, "I told some guy that we only have one size the other day and he said, 'When did you guys change that? Last week??'"
The company made the controversial decision last year and started selling all its "beverages, ice creams, and milkshakes" in one size, according to an Eat This, Not That! piece. A Chick-fil-A spokesperson explained to Eat This, Not That! that this move was meant to improve the Chick-fil-A experience and said,"Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they've come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items."