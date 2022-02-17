Why KFC Canada's New Kentucky Scorcher Comes With Free Milk

KFC Canada plans to offer diners a way out if they find the sandwich too spicy. KFC states that they plan to give out free milk alongside the sandwich. "We tested dozens of hot sauces and peppers to ensure a balanced combination of spice and flavour, and the Scorcher sauce brought tears to our eyes," the Brand and Innovation Director, KFC Canada said. "This chicken is not for chickens — we've got the milk in case you need it."

Hypebeast reports that anyone who can score the milk deal should receive a bottle of milk from Milk 2 Go to ease the pain. KFC Canada may want to raise the stakes when it comes to spicy food, but they aren't sadistic. While the Carolina Reaper clocks in at over 1,000,000 Scoville units, the sauce on the sandwich only hits 13,500 Scoville units. While this spicy level might not melt your face off, it clocks in as twice as spicy as Tabasco hot sauce. Thanks to this sandwich, KFC Canada should have the last laugh when it comes to outspicing anyone who claims they can't get a hot chicken sandwich in their area and might have more than one customer reaching for that free bottle of milk.