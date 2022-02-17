Why Some Students Are Unhappy With NYC's New Vegan Fridays

One of Eric Adams' earliest initiatives as New York City mayor was making a major change to public school lunch menus by instituting a Vegan Fridays program. This is an expansion on the schools' existing policy of meatless Mondays and Fridays, per ABC. While Fridays' main meals will now be vegan instead of vegetarian, there will still be non-vegan options, as school cafeterias are required by USDA guidelines to offer milk.

Adams' initiative has often been met with praise, as was the case in an opinion piece written by a group of dieticians, nutritionists, and plant-based food advocates for the Gotham Gazette. The point they make is that eating a diet more focused on unprocessed plant foods can improve one's health, a valuable lesson for young students as they form eating habits to carry into adulthood. Schools will continue to offer vegans options every day of the week in case any students get hooked on plant-based meals — though it doesn't sound like that will be the case for all young diners.